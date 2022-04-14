Writer and broadcaster Gervase Phinn thanks staff at Harrogate Hospital after falling ill at charity event

In an ironic twist, the charity event ‘An Afternoon with Gervase Phinn’ was being held to help raise money for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital, where Gervase was taken to receive treatment.

Over 220 guests attended to listen to Gervase, one of Yorkshire’s most popular raconteurs, a best selling author who specialises in writing about true life from his personal observation.

A radio and TV personality, he is much sought after as a public speaker.

Gervase Phinn was said to have been in ‘fine form’ when giving his speech last week, only for him to then be taken ill and rushed to Harrogate Hospital

John Fox, of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital, said: “Gervase was on form as he retold true stories of his times as a school inspector in the Yorkshire Dales, working with local teachers and children.

“He has performed on a number of cruise ships in recent years, recalling tales involving his fellow cruise passengers.

“Unfortunately at the end of his first half performance, Gervase felt unwell and was taken to Harrogate Hospital.”

Commenting on the sudden ending to his show, Mr Phinn told the Harrogate Advertiser that he was grateful for the help that he received during what was an unfortunate turn of events.

He said: “It is ironic that I was helping raise funds for the Harrogate Hospital and then find myself taken there.

“I have to say that the treatment I received was first class.

"Everyone was caring, informative, good-humoured and exceptionally attentive.

Gervase Phinn, second from right, lines up with special guests John Fox, Andy Wilkinson, the Chairman of Friends of Harrogate Hospital, the Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate, Coun Trevor Chapman and Mrs Janet Chapman and Albert Day of Friends of Harrogate Hospital

“I am now in good spirits and feeling fit and well.”

Among the guests were the Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Trevor Chapman with the Mayoress, Mrs Janet Chapman. Joining them on the Civic table was the Chairman of North Yorkshire County Council, Coun Stuart Martin, Mayor of Pateley Bridge, Coun Mike Holt and Chairman of Richmondshire Council, Coun Clive World.

Sarah Armstrong, the new Chair of the Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust was also in attendance.

The Friends of Harrogate Hospital is a group of volunteers who carry out fundraising for the benefit of patients at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust and last year, they celebrated their 55th anniversary.

Over the years, they have raised over £2.3m to provide equipment and facilities to improve patient experience which could not be funded from the NHS budget.