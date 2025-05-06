'Writing helped me process grief after losing my dad - now I hope my book will help others'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My family was my father so losing him meant I lost so many different parts of me,” she says. “I realised I’m not a daughter anymore, I’m not a lawyer, I’m not a professional, I’m not a carer anymore, I’m a nobody. I’d lost my identity. On top of that I felt like I had nobody to share this with. The one person whose hand I wanted to hold for some comfort wasn’t there.”

To Daxa, Manhar Patel was more than a parent. “He was a soulful, intellectual friend. My best friend. My teacher, my cheerleader. We’d talk about everything from politics to fashion...He was someone who believes in your invincibility when you have question marks over whether you’re capable. He was my hero.”

Through the cathartic power of writing, Daxa, who lives in Leeds, navigated the waves of grief – and she soon found that there were many other bereaved readers who resonated with her words. Nearing five years ago, she turned her posts into a book – My Dad and Me: A Journey of love... loss... and life – and she’s now recently published a second edition, with reflections on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Daxa Patel, a resilience coach, has published a revised edition of her book about her grieving journey after losing her father. Picture: Chris Dring

The book is a tribute to her dad and the impact he had on her life, as well as being a candid exploration of her journey through grief, a long and arduous path which she says left her feeling invisible and lost. The revised version is to recognise the response she has had to the book already, and, to coincide with the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, to acknowledge loved ones lost in the pandemic and how the situation impacted people’s ability to grieve.

“I realise that while my grief felt overwhelming, those who lost loved ones unexpectedly during the pandemic faced unimaginable challenges. My hope is to provide a voice for the bereaved, validate their experiences and to empower them to transform their grief into a form of strength...When people feel valued and heard is when they can start their healing.”

Daxa, who returned to her law career but is now a resilience coach, says her father fuels her mission to help others. She hopes her book will offer “solace and empathy” to more people. “The shockwaves from the pandemic, and people being unable to attend funerals, or say goodbye to their loved ones, magnified the impact of grieving and for many exacerbated the grieving process, preventing people from being able to properly say goodbye,” she says. “The timing of the Covid Inquiry will bring a lot back for people, and for many it will be like reliving the loss over again. I hope my book can play its part in helping people come to terms with their loss, and give them some support.”