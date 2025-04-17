Wyn Roberts: Family pay tribute to 'exceptional craftsman' who died in Yorkshire crash

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 17th Apr 2025, 15:19 BST
The family of a motorcyclist who died following a crash involving a van have paid tribute to “a selfless man” who was a “centrepiece” of the local community.

Wyn Roberts, 79, died following the crash between a white Peugeot Partner panel van and a white BMW motorbike on the A65 between Whinney Mire Lane and Green Lane, Ingleton close to the Yorkshire-Lancashire border.

Mr Roberts, who was riding the BMW motorbike, died at the scene.

A heartfelt tribute to him was release via North Yorkshire Police.

It said: “Wyn was an extremely kind and caring man, selfless in his energies to the community, family and friends.

“He was an expert in archery, sailing and an exceptional craftsman and woodworker, he was renowned for teaching and mentoring these skills to all, in various settings including scouting and schools.

Anyone of any age could rely on Wyn’s support and expertise. A true gentleman, he was extremely generous in his outlook, taking great joy in seeing others succeed – with boundless energy he was quick to lend a hand and first to help.

“With many interests and an extremely practical man, he also loved sea fishing, motorbiking, shooting and his spaniel Tigger.

Wyn Roberts died following the crash in IngletonWyn Roberts died following the crash in Ingleton
Wyn Roberts died following the crash in Ingleton | NYP

“From Clapham, Wyn was a centrepiece in the local community, he was never still in supporting projects and creating superb communal woodwork and would arrive anywhere at the drop of a hat, to help anyone.

“Wyn leaves behind his loving partner Cherry, three children Sam, Joe and Jessica, stepson John, their partners, and four grandchildren whom he doted on and loved him very much.

“Wyn will be sorely missed and never forgotten.”

