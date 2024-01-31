New restrictions on the XL Bully dogs are now in force as of Sunday, December 31, 2023, making it a legal requirement for all XL Bully dogs to be kept on a lead and muzzled when in public. It is also illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange, abandon or let XL Bully dogs off their lead.

This decision to ban XL Bully dogs was made after a concerning increase in attacks from these dangerous dogs, with 23 people sadly losing their lives after aggressive dog attacks in the last three years.

XL Bullies have been involved in many of these tragic deaths.

XL Bully dog. (Pic credit: Alexandre - stock.adobe.com)

Owners are also being encouraged to apply to register their current XL Bully dogs, as the government takes action to safely manage the existing population of the breed. There is only one month left to meet the deadline when the ban comes into effect tomorrow (February 1, 2024).

Owning an unregistered dog after this date will be a criminal offence, with owners who don't face a criminal record and an unlimited fine.

Owners who do not want to keep their dogs after this date should take them to a vet to have them put down.

If owners are not sure whether their dog could be classed as an XL Bully, they should check their dog carefully against the government's guidance and photo examples of XL Bully dogs to help them decide.

Environment secretary Steve Barclay said: “The Prime Minister pledged to take quick and decisive action to protect the public from devastating dog attacks with measures in place by the end of 2023.

“We have met that pledge - it is now a legal requirement for XL Bully dogs to be muzzled and on a lead in public. It is also now illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange, abandon or let XL Bully dogs stray.

“All XL Bully owners are expected to comply with the law and we will continue to work closely with the police, canine and veterinary experts, and animal welfare groups, with further restrictions on XL Bully dogs coming into force on 1 February.”

The government has taken a staggered approach to safely manage the existing population of XL Bully dogs, while eventually banning the breed.