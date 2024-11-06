XL bully put down after 10-year-old dies in fatal attack by family’s pet dog in Yorkshire

An XL bully dog has been put down after fatally attacking a 10-year-old girl.

Savannah Bentham, from the Malton area of North Yorkshire, was fatally attacked by her family’s pet dog at home on Friday.

On Tuesday, the dog was identified as an XL bully and was euthanised by a vet, North Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

Police said the dog had been with the family for four years and had a Certificate of Exemption under the new legislation. It had also been neutered.

An autopsy will take place on the dog to help determine if there were any medical factors involved, the force added.

In a statement issued by North Yorkshire Police on Monday, her family said: “We are utterly shocked and devastated by what happened to Savannah.

“We can’t believe we have lost our wonderful girl who we love so much.

“We thank everyone for their support and kindness as we struggle to come to terms with our loss.

“We ask that our family’s privacy is respected while we grieve for Savannah.”

Police were called to the scene by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service at around 4.15pm on Friday.

Despite the efforts of medical professionals and a member of the public who came to the family’s aid, Savannah died at the scene.

An investigation into what happened is under way and the force said one line of inquiry is the dog’s behaviour, to try to find out why it attacked.

Police said all indications so far suggest it was out of character, and that the girl and the pet had a close and loving relationship.

A post-mortem examination was held on Sunday and an inquest will open in the coming days.