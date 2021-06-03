"Yarn bombs" cover North Yorkshire village as residents encouraged to sign up to community group U3A

Lorna Pope and Viv Simpson, members of Sherburn U3A, took part in the yarn-bombing effort Photo: Alex Svenson

The University of the Third Age (U3A) runs resident-led groups all over the country in interests as diverse as crafts, languages, computers and extreme sports.

And members of the group in Sherburn-in-Elmet are encouraging more members to join to make community connections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They held an awareness day in the village yesterday which has led to colourful yarn crafts decorating the streets, as well as a trail to take interested residents to meet current members.

Yesterday was the first national U3A Day with events taking place across the UK to highlight the movement - which has some 450,000 members nationwide.

While many of the groups run by U3A have moved to online over the past year, face-to-face activities are returning where coronavirus restrictions permit.

Fran Walker, who is a member of the Sherburn-in-Elmet U3A, has decked in home in nearby Darrington with flags and bunting in the U3A colours of yellow and blue.

Mrs Walker, 77, said: “I’ve been retired 17 years and I lived a very active life, but when I retired I hit a point where I was feeling a little bit aimless.

“My friend was a member of U3A and ran all sorts of groups herself. When I joined it was just a revelation, there was just so much to do.

“It is for everybody. A lot of people who have had a lifetime of working, suddenly find themselves with nothing to do. I think a lot of mental health is to do with loneliness.