York 50+ Festival: 'A chance to challenge ageism and celebrate contributions of older people'

In September, the York 50+ Festival returns for its 20th anniversary year, a ten-day event featuring talks, performances and social activities, alongside an exhibition trail, hosted by York Older People’s Assembly (YOPA) and Age UK York.

This year’s festival theme is Celebrating and Connecting. With 77,000 residents aged over 50 in York, the goal is to highlight the evolving and diverse experience of growing older.

Professor Dianne Willcocks, Vice Chair of YOPA charity, which was established back in 2001, says ageism and age discrimination persist in society and the event, designed by those over 50, for those over 50, is part of YOPA’s ambition to make York an “age-friendly city”.

Simon Holmes, CEO, Age UK York

"We celebrate elders, their wisdom, creativity and resilience. And we try to do storytelling about how elders are still very much part of the contributing citizenship,” the 80-year-old explains.

"We want to recalibrate thinking about where elders sit in modern society, because we’re often portrayed as people who take, people who might be a burden on the NHS, who might clog up hospital beds. Sometimes the language is really insulting.

"Older people contribute hugely, working in schools, working in charities, they give up their time, their wisdom. They’re involved in physical sport, theatre activities and so on.

"This is an opportunity to think through the fact that as a coherent society, we need to use the talents of everybody – old people are there and willing to give, and we do.”

As well as celebrating older people, the festival aims to bring together different generations and increase social connection.

As part of the celebration, eco-friendly leaves will be created by groups young and old to symbolise growth, connection and wisdom.

For the third time this year, the festival embraces the UN designated International Day of Older People (IDOP), with a celebration and parade on September 27.

Highlights of that day include music and theatre performances, a tai chi demonstration and Silver Swans masterclass.

Simon Holmes, CEO of Age UK York, says: “We are striving to make York a great place to grow old in.

"Our exciting plans seek to dispel ageist stereotypes, highlight the diverse experiences of older people, enhance wellbeing and enjoyment, and foster intergenerational understanding and links.”

The York 50+ Festival takes place from September 20 to October 1.

Anyone interested in putting on events, sponsoring activities, volunteering, or providing venue space or hospitality can email [email protected]

The full programme will be released over the coming weeks.