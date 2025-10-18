York Council: Abuse ‘will not stop the removal of several hundred flags’

York Council has said abuse will not stop the removal of several hundred flags estimated to have gone up around the city – and community involvement could help reduce clean-up costs.

A council spokesperson said the time taken to remove flags tied to lamp posts would depend on whether they continue going up and if communities and groups remove them.

The spokesperson added online and in-person abuse and intimidation of council staff and contractors was unacceptable and would not stop ongoing work, including with community groups, to take them down.

It comes as communities in York have begun organising opposition to the displaying of flags across the city which has been ongoing since August.

A St George's flag outside York Minster.

Residents of East Parade, in Heworth, formed the Yorkies United Against Racism and Hate Crime after confronting people who tried to put up flags in their street last weekend.

A multi-cultural get-together dubbed We Are York has also been organised for Saturday, October 18 in St Sampson’s Square.

The council’s Labour leader Cllr Claire Douglas said the event aimed to celebrate unity in the city.

The efforts come after people opposed to putting up flags told a September council meeting an oppressive atmosphere had been created which Cllr Douglas said had spawned threats and abuse.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell has said she has been contacted by hundreds of residents upset by the flags.

She told Parliament on Thursday, October 16 the OneYork campaign had been launched in response to a wave of intimidation, racism and violence which had rocked the city.

The council estimated in September that it would cost around £250,000 to take down the flags and to clean up red crosses daubed on roundabouts and road crossings.

The authority’s spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) they were committed to continuing to take down flags in a safe way.

The spokesperson said: “We estimate there are currently several hundred flags up around the city, which fluctuates depending on the rate they are put up and taken down.

“Online and in-person intimidation and abuse of staff and contractors is unacceptable.

“This will not stop the work being done and we are committed to continuing to work through contractors, council staff, community groups and individuals.

“Community involvement may mean the overall cost to the taxpayer is reduced.

“Flags can be flown legally and patriotically in a number of ways, but not on council owned infrastructure.”

Campaigns to put up the flags began in the summer in York along with other efforts seen across the country.

Groups including Flag Force and Operation Raise the Colours are among those who have organised those efforts.

They have said their campaign aims to foster unity in communities through the display of the Union and St George’s flags, with their volunteers doing litter-picking and other activities.

A Flag Force spokesperson previously told LDRS they deplored racist incidents and claims of intimidation were anecdotal.