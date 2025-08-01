York fatal: Road closed after man, 60, dies following tanker crash in Sutton on the Forest
The incident took place on York Road in Sutton on the Forest and involved a white DAF tanker goods vehicle and a grey Vauxhall Mokka.
The driver of the Mokka, a 60-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police confirmed his family were informed of the news.
The road was closed for several hours to allow officers to investigate the scene and the vehicles involved to be recovered.
Police are appealing for anyone with information or any witnesses to come forward.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.
“If you can help please email [email protected] .
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Josh Hocken.
“Please quote reference 12250142096 when passing on information.”