York fatal: Road closed after man, 60, dies following tanker crash in Sutton on the Forest

Published 1st Aug 2025, 11:00 BST
A 60-year-old man has died after a crash involving a car and a tanker on a rural road near York.

At around 11am on Thursday (Jul 11), police responded to reports of a crash near York.

The incident took place on York Road in Sutton on the Forest and involved a white DAF tanker goods vehicle and a grey Vauxhall Mokka.

The driver of the Mokka, a 60-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed his family were informed of the news.

York Road in Sutton on the Forestplaceholder image
York Road in Sutton on the Forest | Google Maps

The road was closed for several hours to allow officers to investigate the scene and the vehicles involved to be recovered.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or any witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

“If you can help please email [email protected] .

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Josh Hocken.

“Please quote reference 12250142096 when passing on information.”

