York flags: MP calls on lamppost scalers to respect the rule of law

An MP has called for people scaling lampposts to fly national flags to “operate under the rule of law” as concerns mount about safety.

Hundreds of St George Cross and Union Jack flags are being flown across York city centre as part of a concerted scheme by a campaign group called Flag Force UK.

In some areas, roundabouts and zebra crossings have also been painted with the St George Cross.

The group’s leader, 22-year-old Joseph Moulton from York, has called on residents to display the flags and says the take up shows the public want “big, radical change in the way where the politics is done.”

St George's flags fly from lampposts in Highters Heath in south Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday August 27, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire

But there have been concerns raised both about the safety of people climbing lampposts to fly flags, and that they could increase community tensions around asylum seekers and immigrants.

Rachael Maskell, the MP for York Central, said: “Over recent days, I have been inundated with messages from residents concerning the placement of flags and painting of the highways by members of the public.

“While I believe members of all sections of the community must be heard concerning their perspective on different local and national issues, it must be within the confines of the law.

“Placing flags on lampposts and painting infrastructure is not within the law. There is good reason for this. If laws are breached, societies can break down and we all ultimately lose.

“So I call for the law to be upheld and have urged City of York Council to uphold order and the law. I will also be raising this issue when Parliament returns next week.”

The city council has previously stated that flags won’t be removed unless they contravene safety, and has offered to meet the group leaders.

The movement has spread to other areas of the UK, and on Thursday a train was disrupted by people trying to hang flags from bridges, a passenger reported.

Railway electrification expert Noel Dolphin posted on social media that attempts to fly flags meant speed restrictions were imposed on the East Midlands Railway (EMR) service he was travelling on.

After hearing the onboard announcement on Thursday night, he wrote: “I do not want to jump into the flag debate, but my train is delayed due to ‘people being lowered over bridge parapets to attach flags’.”

Parapets are fitted to the side of bridges to prevent people falling accidentally.

Mr Dolphin described the reason for the delay as “bonkers” considering the dangers posed by overhead electric wires.

Network Rail carried out an investigation after receiving a report of trespassers, but did not find anything untoward.

A spokesperson for the Government-owned company said: “People are reminded that trespassing on the railway and placing objects on or near the railway infrastructure not only endangers lives but can also cause significant disruption to train services.