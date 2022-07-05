York Gin 'back in business' after distillery sees nearly all its stock burgled

York Gin, which has premises in Poppleton near the city, had “a very significant” quantity, of the spirt stolen over the weekend.

But yesterday bosses at the distillery confirmed that online orders were available and being dispatched as normal and the shops had re-opened.

Co-founder and director Emma Godivala said: ‘To suffer such a serious break-in was a bit soul-destroying for all of us. We’re an independent, small business working our socks off to make a success of things – and to be targeted like this felt like a kick in the teeth.

‘But within a couple of hours of finding out about the raid, we were rolling our sleeves up, cracking on – and the whole team have done us proud. The effort has been monumental.”