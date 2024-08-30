York hosts fundraising golf tournament in memory of Dawn

Golfers from across the UK will compete in a very special fundraising tournament in Yorkshire next week.

The Dawn Wilson Charity Golf Day was set up by Andrew Smith, secretary of the PGA in Yorkshire, in memory of his partner who died earlier this year.

Andrew, who lives near Doncaster, hopes to raise thousands of pounds to be shared between the NSPCC and Rotherham Hospice in Dawn’s name.

Andrew, 67, was living in York when he met Dawn, who was living in Rotherham at the time. They found a home together near Doncaster, where Dawn encouraged Andrew to take up his role with the PGA in Yorkshire and became his unofficial assistant – supporting him in his new job and making great impressions with his colleagues and fellow golfers.

Andrew and Dawn Smith

He said: “She was instrumental in inspiring me. Without her saying ‘go do it’ and offering to do it with me, I never would have made the jump.

“She only did the job for a year and the reaction to her passing from everyone she met, including the pro golfers, has shown how much she meant to them. I’ve tried to take a positive message out of what’s happened and will carry on running the tournament in her memory.”

The two-day event starts on Monday, September 9, at Forest Park Golf Club with a tournament giving amateurs the chance to team up with professionals from across the region. A second event on Tuesday, September 10, will see the professionals battle it out for a trophy inscribed in Dawn’s honour.

As well as donations, fundraising throughout the two-day event will include auctions and raffles with prizes – including meals at Roots Michelin Star restaurant – totalling around £8,000.

Andrew Smith and Dawn

An old friend of Andrew’s, golfer Kim Swan, previously visited York from his home in Bermuda to take to the North Yorkshire course. On his return home, he brought the tournament to the attention of the Bermuda Tourism Authority, who have offered sponsorship to the event.

Andrew said: “Kim’s an old friend and when Dawn died said we could have a Bermuda versus Yorkshire match. He came over and we made up a couple of teams, but Yorkshire managed a win. He still put us in touch with the Tourism Authority though.

“We want to grow the event and really put it on the map as a fundraiser. I believe it will go from strength to strength and make as much as we can for two great charities in Dawn’s memory.”

Elaine Kaye, NSPCC Community Fundraiser, said: “This is shaping up to be a fantastic event in memory of a wonderful woman.

“Donations raised by the tournament will help fund the NSPCC’s vital work supporting children and families across Yorkshire and the whole of the UK, and we are hugely grateful to Andrew for asking us to be a part of it.”