A new exhibition has opened at York Minster to allow visitors to learn more about the fire and the rebuilding efforts which took place afterwards.

Through powerful eyewitness accounts and dramatic archive photographs captured by horrified onlookers, visitors can rediscover the heroic rescue efforts, go behind the scenes of the clean-up operation, and delve into four years of restoration works that returned the cathedral to its former glory.

Running until June 2025, the exhibition – Out of the Ashes – is in the cathedral’s North Transept, opposite where the fire took hold.

Entry to the exhibition is included with a standard admission ticket at no extra cost and is part of a series of activities and events commemorating the 40th anniversary of the blaze.

Curator Kirsty Mitchell with an oak kneeler scortched by the fire in York Minster. A new exhibition Out of the Ashes exploring the 1984 fire that threatened to destroy York Minster is set to open for the 40th anniversary, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 27th June 2024

Fire damaged furniture that survived the blaze and the original drawings for six roof bosses designed by Blue Peter competition winners will also be on display.

Kirsty Mitchell, Curator at York Minster, said: “The 1984 fire is a pivotal moment in York Minster’s history. The archive accounts reveal tragedy and the sense of horror, but also the resilience and huge community strength as people came together to do what had to be done.

“We hope this exhibition does justice to the incredible efforts of those who fought the fire and all those who supported and carried out the beautiful restoration works.”

York Minster is renowned for its commitment to heritage craft skills. The exhibition features information about the restoration of the roof, vault, and Rose Window, as well as the ongoing cycle of restoration and conservation that continues today, led by a multidisciplinary team of skilled heritage craftspeople.

Pin badges being sold for the York Minster Fund commeorating the York Minster fire . A new exhibition Out of the Ashes exploring the 1984 fire that threatened to destroy York Minster is set to open to commemorate the 40th anniversary, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 25th June 2024