York Minster: Protest threatened for heavy metal concert in cathedral

Staff at York Minster have defended a decision to stage a heavy metal concert in the cathedral as a congregation member threatened to protest.

Plague of Angels, a band described as an “electro-symphonic-metal powerhouse” are set to play in the Minster on April 25 accompanied by the Grand Organ.

The band is made up of ex members of well-known metal groups Cradle of Filth and My Dying Bride, and has an established relationship with churches and organists.

The concert, Organic Metal: Two Worlds Collide, will feature David Pipe, former Assistant Director of Music at York Minster

Parishioner Margaret Belton has called on the Minster to cancel the concert amid fears the music is unsuitable for play in a religious setting.

The concert will also feature organ performances of works by rock legends Deep Purple and Black Sabbath.

Writing to the Yorkshire Post, she said: “This event is an insult to the sanctity of the cathedral and to the many faithful who regard York Minster as a place of reverence and worship.

“The idea that such a band should be allowed to perform within a consecrated church is both outrageous and sacrilegious.

“It is utterly incomprehensible that anyone in a position of leadership within the Church could justify this decision.

“As a member of the congregation, I find this decision to be a direct contradiction of the values the Church should uphold. York Minster is a symbol of faith, not a commercial venue”

But the Minster has defended its plans for the concert, saying it could encourage more people to listen to organ music.

A spokesperson said: “We are one of many churches and cathedrals who are looking forward to welcoming David Pipe and a Plague of Angels. They've previously been featured on BBC Radio 4's Sunday Worship, and have already performed at major churches like St Mary's, Redcliffe. We have worked closely with the organisers to ensure that this sacred space is respected, and our core purpose as a Church of God, offering daily worship, prayer and sacred music continues unabated.

“We are looking forward to welcoming David Pipe, a previous Assistant Director of Music at the Minster, and the band to this special place, encouraging whole new audiences to engage with the music and mission of the Minster.

“This year is the Royal College of Organist's Play the Organ Year, designed to "increase the number of people learning to play the organ, but also the number enjoying live and recorded organ music" - this event will deliver on those objectives, with a capacity crowd expected in which we can showcase the Grand Organ of York Minster in a whole new way.