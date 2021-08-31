York Mosque issues update on items needed for Afghan refugees in Yorkshire

Wakefield City Centre. (Pic credit: Scott Merrylees)

Since an initial appeal went out on Friday (August 27), the mosque has received more than 100 donations of board games, jigsaw puzzles and exercise equipment over the bank holiday weekend.

On August 30, it published a moving video on Facebook showing the number of donations they received over the weekend which garnered over 1,000 views.

In the video, Imam Mirazam from York Mosque expresses his gratitude to the number of generous donations that were sent over the weekend.

“This really has been an overwhelming response, we have rackets, we have roller skates, we have guitars, we have tractor sets. All of these are stuff which the children will see and think ‘yeah there are people out there who care for us. There are people out there who actually want to give and not just take things from us’,” he said in the video.

“If there are any refugees that settle here please do reach out to us. Whichever religion they are; whether they are Muslim, non Muslim, we don’t care. If they are refugees we will welcome them.”

In the afternoon of August 31, Refugee Action York (RAY) published a tweet with an update of the current items York Mosque needs for Afghan refugees, since they have been resettling in Wakefield.

The items are as follows:

- New children’s clothes

- Toiletries in a box for a family

- New underwear for women and children

- Financial donations (you can contact the mosque for more information)

“This is a community effort, this is an effort which each one of us is responsible for, Alhamdulillah. It gives us pleasure, it gives us confidence, it gives us hope that there are people still out there who give, even when they themselves are facing difficulties,” Mirazam added in the video.

“Even with all this that is going on around us, this covid pandemic that is out there, still there are people who are giving from the bottom of their hearts.”