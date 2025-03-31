York Museums "at critical juncture" amid funding worries and footfall drop

Three of York's most popular museums are at a "critical juncture" according to the group which runs them as they warned of a funding crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

York Museums Trust (YMT) oversee the running of York Castle Museum, the Yorkshire Museum and York Art Gallery.

All three museums are key attractions in the city centre, but a report to be presented to the City of York Council on Tuesday states the condition of the buildings are a “key concern.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substantial sections of York Castle Museum - which is housed in the old city Prison and features a replicated Victorian street - were closed in 2023 due to the discovery of RAAC in the roof.

Substantial sections of York Castle Museum - which is housed in the old city Prison and features a replicated Victorian street - were closed in 2023 due to the discovery of RAAC in the roof.

While the museum has since been fitted with a new roof, YMT’s CEO Kathryn Blacker has warned that the Yorkshire Museum is also in need of a new roof, while the Art Gallery requires updates to its CCTV and humidity settings.

But the Trust has said it only has two months worth of operating costs in reserves and efforts to raise money through grant applications had failed.

The annual amount of funding from City of York Council to the Trust has dropped from £1.1m in 2015 to £300,000 this year, Ms Blacker wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report read: “The budget for the 2025/26 financial year has been set at £321k. This budget recognises that our visitor numbers are continuing to fall and despite the successes of our programming, without considerable investment into the buildings and infrastructure, YMT’s attractiveness to visitors will continue to decline because its overall offer doesn’t meet modern standards

"It is clear that YMT is at a critical juncture in its existence

“We do not carry sufficient reserves to invest in our estate and the condition of our buildings in our care is of increasing concern. The roof works done on the Castle Museum in 2023/24 have extended the useability of the roof there for a further 10 years. The roof at the Yorkshire Museum is in urgent need of re-roofing and we were not successful in securing the £5m funding from Arts Council’s MEND fund.”

YMT’s projected deficit for the 2024/2025 financial year is some £110,000, it said, with the Trust relying on credit letter of £1m from the city council to satisfy its auditors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some 386,500 visits have been made to the three museums across the past financial year, the Trust estimates.

YMT pointed to the loaning of a Monet painting to York Art Gallery as a key driver of footfall to the museums.