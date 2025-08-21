York Races Ebor Festival: Best pictures of Yorkshire Oaks and Ladies Day as Queen Camilla arrives

On the track, Minnie Hauk won her fourth different Oaks in the Pertemps Network-sponsored Yorkshire version on Thursday.

Aidan O’Brien’s Frankel filly has been outstanding so far this season, collecting three successive Oaks titles starting with the Listed Cheshire contest, before adding Classic strikes in both the Epsom and Curragh editions.

In the first race of the day, Royal Fixation sprinted away from the field to land Group Two honours in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York.

Trained by Ed Walker and ridden by William Buick, the 5-2 joint-favourite was settled well off the pace in the six-furlong contest and had plenty of ground to make up as the race began in earnest.

But once Buick got lower in the saddle, Royal Fixation picked up in style to beat market rival America Queen by a length. Staya also made late gains to be beaten a further two lengths in third.

Jonathan Gawthorpe captured the best of the action at the track:

