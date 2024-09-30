York residents celebrate success at Milewood’s five-a-Side football event

Residents from Holgate House, Heworth Moor, Harlington House, and Willow Tree House in York enjoyed an exciting day of football and festivities at Milewood’s annual five-a-side football championship, held at Wakefield Indoor Football Centre. The York teams joined homes from across Milewood’s 45 locations, participating in an inclusive and fun-filled day.

The tournament, which has been a fixture of the Milewood calendar for two decades, featured numerous five-a-side football matches, as well as activities like table tennis, large Jenga, hula hoops, and arts and crafts.

Each year, the event provides an opportunity for residents and staff to come together, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie. Alongside the matches, participants from Harlington House and Holgate House enjoyed a range of games and activities designed to ensure everyone could take part in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A standout moment of the day came when one of the service users, fulfilling a long-held dream, served as the referee for a match. The game took an unexpected turn when Ghostbusters characters Slimer and the Stay Put Marshmallow Man made a surprise appearance on the pitch. The referee, delighted by the opportunity, issued his first-ever red card, a moment that was a highlight for participants and spectators alike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news

The day concluded with an awards ceremony, where residents from Holgate House, Heworth Moor, Harlington House, and Willow proudly received participation medals. Trophies were handed out for categories including best goal scorer, best striker, and best dressed team, ensuring every home took something away from the day.

Martyn Heginbotham, chief executive of Milewood, added, “Our goal at Milewood is to create meaningful experiences for our residents. This annual tournament not only promotes fitness and fun, but it also reinforces the strong sense of community that is so central to our approach.”

Farah Hutchinson, regional manager at Milewood, said, “This event is something our service users look forward to each year. It's a chance for everyone to come together, have fun, and feel part of the Milewood family. Many of our residents have been with us for years, and this tournament is a tradition they treasure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad