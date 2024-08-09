York's newest house - an 11,000 year old hut for our Stone Age ancestors
But it would have to be a very unusual buyer to consider taking residence in York’s newest home – a recreated Stone Age build.
The Mesolithic house construction is underway in the Museum Gardens, showing techniques and skills our prehistoric ancestors would have used some 11,000 years ago.
The build, masterminded by a team of experts from the University of York and York Museums Trust, is set to be completed next week, and the house will stand until September 1.
Evidence gleaned from the excavation of Star Carr near Scarborough is being used by the experts to complete the house.
The Star Carr site dates to around 9,000 BC and was first excavated by amateur archaeologist John Moore in the 1940s.
Dr Adam Parker, curator of archaeology at York Museums Trust, said: “This is an extraordinary opportunity to experience a Mesolithic build, using evidence based information such as the tools and the resources, much of which we are showing in the Museum.
“Taking our lead from Star Carr, we are able to harness and harvest materials from the environment that will be similar to the components these people utilised all those years ago.
"Displays at the Yorkshire Museum includes the original implements and items left behind from the lives that unfolded there.
"It’s a chance to get to know and understand a relatively unknown period of history in a fun and open way for all ages.”
The build accompanies the exhibition inside the Yorkshire Museum, in the Museum Gardens, on ‘Life After the Ice,” which features objects and stories from Star Carr.