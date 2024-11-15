An experienced climber managed to abseil down a Yorkshire crag with a broken back after falling and being flipped upside down.

Stephen Foxley, who was 75 at the time of the incident but has since turned 76, is to feature in the latest episode of Yorkshire Air 999, which follows the work of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and is aired every Friday on Quest.

The seasoned climber from North Yorkshire was enjoying a day out at Slipstone Crags when he lost his footing while abseiling down a steep crag, causing him to flip upside down in his harness.

Left hanging on the rope and struggling to breathe, Stephen remarkably managed to continue his abseil to the ground. His wife immediately called 999, fearing he had struck his back against the rockface during the fall.

The fall left him with serious injuries, including fractures to his spine, shoulder, and six ribs on his left side.

The air ambulance was dispatched to help Stephen, but it faced a treacherous landing due to the terrain. Once on the ground, paramedics Becky and Steve faced a hazardous walk to reach him and were guided by a local mountain rescue team.

Stephen being transpored off the crags and to hospital | Air TV / Warner Bros. Discovery

Becky said: “He had fallen from quite a height, and access was extremely difficult. We had to carry heavy medical kits down a steep and dangerous path, making it clear that we couldn’t take him back up the same way.

“From 65 onwards, we tend to see much more severe injuries as bones become more fragile and the body’s resilience decreases. Even when using the correct safety gear, the impact forces during a fall can cause significant damage.”

Speaking on the episode, Stephen said: “I am so thankful to everyone who helped me, the YAA team were fantastic - they managed my pain, kept me calm and got me to the hospital quickly. Additionally, the mountain rescue team were essential; without them, I don’t know how they would have gotten me off the crag.”