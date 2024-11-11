Yorkshire Air Ambulance: Starting salary of almost £80,000 with rare chance to become line pilot

A rare opportunity to become a Line Pilot for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been posted – with a starting salary of almost £80,000.

The air ambulance team are looking for a Line Pilot to join their highly-skilled unit, taking the helm of our Airbus H145 D3 helicopters.

The successful candidate will be based at RAF Topcliffe, near Thirsk, with infrequent duties from Nostell ASU, Foulby, near Wakefield.

Applicants must have a minimum of 1500 hours as pilot-in-command of aircraft, a minimum of 500 hours as pilot-in-command of helicopters gained VMC overland with significant low flying experience and 40 hours VFR at night as pilot in command.

The job role specifications states: “As aircraft commander, you will be working alongside a Technical Crew Member in the cockpit.

“Your duty will be to ensure all flying tasks are carried out in a safe and efficient manner in accordance with the Charity’s Operations Manual, in addition to any regulations as laid down by the Air Navigation Order and/or CAA as amended by legislation.”

The role has a starting annual salary of £79,732 according to the job pack online.

The deadline for applications is Sunday December 1, 2024 at 5 pm.

If you wish to discuss the job role in more detail, please contact Owen McTeggart, Chief Pilot on 07946 426882 or Steve Waudby, Director of Aviation on 07811 269466.