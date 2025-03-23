Yorkshire Air Museum: Best pictures as Open Cockpit day allows visitors to climb into the seats of planes

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 23rd Mar 2025, 14:26 BST
Yorkshire Air Museum’s annual Open Cockpit event took place this weekend – allowing visitors to climb into the seat of planes, jets and other aircraft.

The event allows aviation enthusiasts to get into the drivers seat of some of the most popular and most unusual aircraft in the museum’s collection.

The event, which is hosted twice a year, gives visitors a chance to sit in the pilot’s seat of aircraft that are normally not accessible to the public.

There were around a dozen jets, helicopters and other aircraft available for visitors to the attraction near York.

Take a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s event in our gallery.

Ruby Fox, 13, in the cockpit of a Meteor at the Yorkshire Air Museum, Elvington near York as the venue hosts their annual open cockpit event. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

1. Open Cockpit Day

Ruby Fox, 13, in the cockpit of a Meteor at the Yorkshire Air Museum, Elvington near York as the venue hosts their annual open cockpit event. Photograph by Tony Johnson. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Visitor Simon Piper in the cockpit of a Buccaneer at the Yorkshire Air Museum, Elvington near York as the venue hosts their annual open cockpit event. Photograph by Tony Johnson

2. Open Cockpit Day

Visitor Simon Piper in the cockpit of a Buccaneer at the Yorkshire Air Museum, Elvington near York as the venue hosts their annual open cockpit event. Photograph by Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Visitors in the cockpit of a Buccaneer at the Yorkshire Air Museum, Elvington near York as the venue hosts their annual open cockpit event. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

3. Open Cockpit Day

Visitors in the cockpit of a Buccaneer at the Yorkshire Air Museum, Elvington near York as the venue hosts their annual open cockpit event. Photograph by Tony Johnson. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Toby Lund 14 from Harrogate in the cockpit with Yorkshire Air Museum volunteer John Best as the venue at Elvington near York hosts their annual open cockpit event. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

4. Open Cockpit Day

Toby Lund 14 from Harrogate in the cockpit with Yorkshire Air Museum volunteer John Best as the venue at Elvington near York hosts their annual open cockpit event. Photograph by Tony Johnson. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Yorkshire Air MuseumYork
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice