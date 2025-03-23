Yorkshire Air Museum: Best pictures as Open Cockpit day allows visitors to climb into the seats of planes

The event allows aviation enthusiasts to get into the drivers seat of some of the most popular and most unusual aircraft in the museum’s collection.

The event, which is hosted twice a year, gives visitors a chance to sit in the pilot’s seat of aircraft that are normally not accessible to the public.

There were around a dozen jets, helicopters and other aircraft available for visitors to the attraction near York.

Take a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s event in our gallery.

1 . Open Cockpit Day Ruby Fox, 13, in the cockpit of a Meteor at the Yorkshire Air Museum, Elvington near York as the venue hosts their annual open cockpit event. Photograph by Tony Johnson. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Open Cockpit Day Visitor Simon Piper in the cockpit of a Buccaneer at the Yorkshire Air Museum, Elvington near York as the venue hosts their annual open cockpit event. Photograph by Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . Open Cockpit Day Visitors in the cockpit of a Buccaneer at the Yorkshire Air Museum, Elvington near York as the venue hosts their annual open cockpit event. Photograph by Tony Johnson. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales