Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta 2024: Popular Yorkshire event which was held at Castle Howard in 2023 has been cancelled this year and will return in summer 2025
In 2023, the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta was held at the stately home Castle Howard, near York, famous for being the filming location for Brideshead Revisited from August 25 to 28.
For five years prior to last, it has been held on the Knavesmire in York, where it has attracted more than 60,000 visitors. The event last year included more than 50 hot air balloons from across Europe.
Event organisers decided to move to Castle Howard last year to help expand its capacity and camping was available for the first time in the event’s history.
The attractions include hot air balloon launches, tethered balloons, night glow displays and a line-up of musicians. Eurovision’s Sam Ryder performed at last year’s event.
Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta started in 2017 and has been held every year since. However, it has been announced that the event won’t go ahead this year.
An official statement on the website stated: “Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta will be taking a break in 2024 and will return in summer 2025.
“The team would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported the event over the years. We remain dedicated to delivering exceptional and unique experiences and we look forward to welcoming you back in the future.
“For further updates please get in touch with the team, by emailing: [email protected].”
