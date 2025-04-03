Organisers of the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta said they had not been granted permission for the planned 2025 event on the York Knavesmire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2023, the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta was held at the stately home Castle Howard, near York, famous for being the filming location for Brideshead Revisited from August 25 to 28.

For five years prior to last, it has been held on the Knavesmire in York, where it has attracted more than 60,000 visitors. The event last year included more than 50 hot air balloons from across Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the event ‘took a break’ in 2024 and was due to return this year.

Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta: Major announcement as event not given permission on York Knavesmire James Hardisty

In a statement released on social media to almost 50,000 followers, organisers thanked fans for being “part of our journey” but announced the event would not be coming to York in 2025.

The statement reads: “We’re devastated to share that we have been informed today by Make It York that we have not been granted permission to go ahead on York Knavesmire with this year’s event in September.

“We know how much the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta means to so many of you, and we want to thank you for your patience and support while we explored every option. We’re truly sorry that we won’t be able to bring this family-friendly event to York this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We appreciate all the love and enthusiasm you’ve shown for the fiesta, and we’ll keep you updated on any future plans. Thank you for being part of our journey.”

Many took to social media to share their disappointment at the announcement.

Elizabeth Farrar said: “That’s ridiculous! Why ever not?”