Yorkshire beauty queen left on crutches after Miss England's 'Royal Marines-style' boot camp

Two beauty queens were left injured after Miss England finalists endured a Royal Marines-style boot camp as part of the competition's sports round.

Twenty women swapped their high-heels for running trainers as they were put through their paces in a gruelling commando fitness test on Sunday (Sep 28).

The demanding workout included shuttle-runs, press-ups and squats as the girls completed to grab a top 12 place in the grand final of the beauty pageant.

The hour-long session testing the women's physical strength was led by personal trainer Andy Osborne at Leicester City FC's training ground.

(L-R) Harriet Jeffrey and Grace Richardson

And it proved so gruelling for some that two contestants were left side-lined as a result of nasty foot injuries.

Miss Leicestershire Grace Richardson, 20, a dancer, and Miss North Yorkshire Harriet Jeffrey, 21, a car sales executive, have both been left on crutches.

Harriet said: "I really pushed myself in the sports round and was so disappointed to have injured myself.

"After a visit to the hospital I've been told I've torn a ligament in my knee and got tissue damage.

"I couldn't believe it when it happened - I was and still am devastated.

"Still, I fully intend to be at the semi-finals on Friday, cheering the girls on despite my injury and I hope to fully recover for the final in November."

Grace said: "I'm just praying I will be able to walk properly in the final. I've spent months preparing for the different rounds in Miss England as I've taken part before so I know what it takes.

"I will be truly devastated if the injury hasn't healed in time for the final. I met Harriet a week before when I was crowned Miss East Midlands. We have become good friends since and now have a lot in common."

The optional round, billed as the contest's toughest, included intense training with the personal trainer on the pitches before 15 contestants were eliminated .

The top five then went head to head before Miss Manchester Victoria Quinlan, 27, a professional dog groomer, was crowned the winner and took home the Miss England Sports Award.

Both Grace and Harriette are expected to recover in time for the Miss England grand final in November having qualified by winning their county titles.

The Miss England semi final will take place at Wolverhampton's Grand Station on Friday (Oct 3).