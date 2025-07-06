The Yorkshire Belle has been a familiar and much-loved sight on the Yorkshire coast for generations.

Built in 1947 by Cook, Welton & Gemmell of Beverley, it has spent its years off our shores.

It was launched on May 22 1947 and sailed to Princes Dock in Hull, where the Princes Quay shopping centre is now, for fitting out and finishing.

She carried out sea trials in the River Humber and arrived in Bridlington for the summer season.

Now, thanks to a connection with the RSPB at Bempton Cliffs the Yorkshire Belle delivers a very special service for visitors over the summers months – the popular diving gannets seabird cruises.

The three-hour trips setting out from Bridlington harbour see people take a cruise to the nature reserve to enjoy the delights of the seabird colony.

The trips include a visit to the cliffs, where gannets can be seen with their fluffy chicks on their nests.

The boat then heads out to sea to marvel at gannets diving around the boat for hand-thrown mackerel.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ A spokesman said: “Passengers will sail to Bempton’s 400-foot chalk cliffs as clouds of seabirds swoop, soar and circle above and around the boat. RSPB volunteers are on hand to identify what's what and the on-board commentary gives a unique insight into the seabird spectacle.”

Visit: https://yorkshire-belle.co.uk/ for details of cruises that are available.

1 . Yorkshire Belle A puffin in flight near Bempton Cliffs. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Yorkshire Belle A gannet in flight near Bempton Cliffs. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Yorkshire Belle Razorbills pictured on the cliff. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales