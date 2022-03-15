Yorkshire businesswoman and Shepherds Purse Artisan Cheeses founder Judy Bell MBE has died

Judy Bell MBE founded Shepherds Purse Artisan Cheeses from her husband Nigel's farm near Thirsk in 1988, and after beginning her business by selling cheese at markets, she went on to supply her products to Tesco.

Although she stepped down from the day-to-day running of the creamery in 2012, she continued to serve as chair of the board.

Mrs Bell was a pharmacist before her marriage and after having four children, was looking for a way to diversify the farm and boost income.

Judy Bell at her home near Thirsk

The company said in an official statement: "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our founder, the mother of Shepherds Purse, Judy Bell MBE.

"Judy was all things to us at Shepherds Purse, our founder, our colleague and friend. Loving wife to Nigel, proud mum of Caroline, Katie, Justin and the late Jonathan, and a devoted and proud grandmother.

"Judy was an inspiration and continued to give her support generously, not only to us at Shepherds Purse after she handed over the reins to her girls in 2012, but to many others across the cheese, food and farming industries. She will be remembered as an ambassador for independent business, a pioneer of the food industry and a champion of all things Yorkshire. A true force of nature.

"Her funeral will take place at Ripon Cathedral on Friday March 25 at 1pm, followed by a celebration of her life at Solberge Hall, Northallerton.

"We kindly request family flowers only. Donations to Cancer Research UK in Judy’s name would be appreciated should you wish."

Mrs Bell was inspired to launch her ewes' milk cheeses when she first became aware of dairy intolerance. She had no experience of food manufacturing.

The couple had an 180-acre arable farm with some beef cattle and pigs and initially her husband was sceptical about keeping sheep.

She bought 40 ewes and having never even milked a cow before, took a two-day cheesemaking course.

The contract with Tesco in the early 1990s was only accepted on the basis that the supermarket would send staff to the Bells' farm for training before they could sell the cheeses.

Tragedy struck the Bells when their youngest son Jonathan was killed in a car accident at a time when he was working on the farm. His brother Justin then joined the business, and pioneered a range of cow's milk cheeses.

Mrs Bell was a founder and chair of Deliciously Yorkshire and was described as a 'human dynamo'.