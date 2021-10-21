Yorkshire cafe praised for sticking up for hijab-wearing staff member after one-star review

HYGGE, in Sheffield, returned fire in response to 'George Cross,' who objected to a member of staff wearing a hijab – a headscarf which covers a woman’s hair, neck, and sometimes her shoulders and chest.

The customer wrote a one-liner on October 16, saying: “I was served bu (sic) a person wearing moslem dress.”

Owner of the Danish-themed cafe, in Fitzalan Square, Alex Moore responded to the review by writing a lengthy explanation about how such an idea “has no place in our world”.

HYGGE in Sheffield

He wrote: “Hi George. I believe you're referring to the ‘hijab’, worn by ‘Muslim’ females. Don't worry - we don't charge for offering basic information to ignorant people.

“It's very understandable that this item of clothing managed to ruin your experience of the venue, it must be so hard to go about your day when you could be unreasonably confronted by a burka, a crucifix necklace or a kippah at any minute!

“You'll have to forgive us, as we had very carelessly been focusing our attention on the customer service, and the quality of our food and drinks, instead of our employees’ religions or choice of clothing. How clumsy.

Cafe owner Alex Moore wrote a lengthy response to the reviewer

“Please rest assured that we will be doing everything we can to reassure ALL of our employees that their individuality, their religion, their race, gender, and personality - are what makes them perfect.

“HYGGE is a family run business, and our mantra is to be inclusive, to be friendly, and to spread love - not hate. Your opinion has no place in this world, and I hope you learn to love a little more.

“If you do find yourself visiting HYGGE again, please ask for me by name - as I'd be happy to tell you in person that you will never be welcome at our business, until you change your outrageous and despicable attitude.”

The cafe then shared a screenshot of the review on its Instagram page, emphasising that its concept is primarily founded on ‘love, friendliness, and community'.

It added: “We are so grateful for the support that we’ve had since opening, and the huge number of wonderful customers we have. Unfortunately, not everybody is like minded though, with one person opting to treat our staff with hostility.

“Much as we know that the best course of action is often to avoid highlighting the actions of individuals, we felt it our duty to do what we can do to spread a message of unity and love, and to raise awareness of archaic and outrageous opinions that have no place in this world.

“We as a business are so proud of each one of our staff, and we are so grateful to be a part of their lives. We will stand alongside each of them, and every one of our customers.”

The post has since attracted praise from the cafe’s followers.

One wrote: “Top response, Alex. I really can't get my head around why views like this are still prevalent.”