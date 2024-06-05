A private company set up to promote tourism on Yorkshire’s coast will be disbanded after businesses voted against a new five-year term.

Around 1,300 businesses from Staithes to Spurn Point had to pay a mandatory levy, after a 2018 ballot in favour of the Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District was passed with a turnout of just 29 per cent.

Controversially nearly 70 votes were given to Scarborough and East Riding councils, who collect the tax for the BID, because their car parks and public toilets were included as “businesses”.

Hundreds of owners refused to pay, with many ending up in court.

Yorkshire Coast Levy Payers Association campaigners to stop the Yorkshire Coast BID by' Voting No'. Pictured (left to right) Matthew Kay, (Sub Postmaster), Harry Scott, (Managing Director at the Delmont Hotel), and Max Sini, (Managing Director of Florios Pizzeria Restaurant). Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date:

This time North Yorkshire Council and East Riding Council abstained from voting, and the number balloted was halved.

Results out today (Wednesday June 5) show just 38 of the 631 businesses polled voted in favour, with 189 voting against.

Hotelier Harry Scott, restaurateur Max Sini and subpostmaster Matthew Kay, all refused to pay the levy.

Mr Scott, who runs the Delmont Hotel in the resort, said: “I’m ecstatic. The result tells you exactly what the people of this coast think.

"As far as I’m concerned people of this coast never wanted the BID – the figures speak for themselves.

"We can see what they have done and it is absolutely nothing – a lot of the events that they put their name to they just piggy-backed, they were there before the BID existed.”

Subpostmaster Mr Kay added: “It is an amazing result – the people have spoken.

"There was no benefit for business. People were given a choice and they made their decision.”

In England and Wales, BIDs were introduced through the Local Government Act 2003, and subsequent regulations in 2004. There are now 335 Bids in the UK and Ireland, involving 132,962 businesses.

Businesses on the coast were faced with paying a total £3.6m over five years, with the annual 1.5 per cent levy on their property's rateable value going up to two per cent.

The BID previously said they had raised over £100,000 for local charities and matched over £1.4m of their business funding to promote the coast.

In a statement chair Clive Rowe-Evans said: “The remarkable aspect of Business Improvement Districts is that businesses can create and disband them every five years, a testament to their truly business-led nature, and we thank every business that has voted In the recent ballot.

“Although the ballot outcome was unsuccessful, the board and the wider team are incredibly proud of what has been achieved over the last five years.

“The NO campaign has fought diligently, and we hope that the same energy and passion will now be refocused on supporting the business community so that the area stays vibrant and well-promoted for future generations to enjoy.