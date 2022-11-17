There are some beautiful hotels and B&Bs located on the Yorkshire coast that have beautiful views of Yorkshire’s most popular beaches.

The Yorkshire coast is home to some of the most famous beaches in the country that attract tourists from all over the world every year. The coast stretches for 45 miles and covers historic villages and towns including Staithes, Runswick Bay, Robin Hood’s Bay, Whitby and Scarborough.

The Heritage Coasts are designated by Natural England to protect the coastline, its environment and history; the Yorkshire coast has three out of 32 nationally designated Heritage Coasts in England and Wales. The Route YC has revealed its favourite B&Bs, hotels and self-catering accommodation that overlook the most breath-taking beach views.

The hotels and B&Bs offer spectacular sea views and some are just walking distance away from resort town amenities and activities. They are suitable for families, couples and friends who wish to escape to the coast.

A view of Whitby. (Pic credit: Route YC)

Best places to stay on the Yorkshire coast with views of popular Yorkshire beaches

The Victoria Hotel, Robin Hood’s Bay

Incredible sea views of the beach at Robin Hood’s Bay can be enjoyed at this family-run, 16-bedroom hotel which is located in the heart of this fishing village near Whitby.

The perfect base to explore the North Yorkshire Coast and it offers stunning views across Ravenscar and beyond.

The White Lodge Hotel, Filey. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)

It also provides four areas to dine in, which serve breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner.

White Lodge Hotel, Filey

This hotel is located in a prime clifftop position in the tranquil seaside town of Filey and offers wonderful views of Filey Bay and Brigg.

With wide stretches of beach to enjoy and explore, this hotel is ideally located just seven miles south of the historic seaside town of Scarborough.

A view of Scarborough South Bay beach. (Pic credit: Route YC)

Guests can experience the beautiful views from most of the 20 double en-suite rooms and whilst enjoying a drink or a bite to eat at the hotel’s restaurant, outside terrace and lounge bar.

Crown Spa Hotel, Scarborough

It’s only metres away from the sandy South Bay Scarborough beach and is just walking distance from the historic Scarborough Harbour.

If you are in the mood for a relaxing escape away from the busy city environment, this hotel is perfect for you as it boasts its very own leisure centre, European restaurant and spa facilities in the peaceful town of Scarborough.

The Esplanade Hotel, Scarborough

Enjoy the stunning views of Scarborough’s sandy South Bay beach at this family-friendly hotel.

Bask in the Scarborough coastline from the comfort of your own sea view room, or enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner in the restaurant that overlooks the bay.

Guests can also bring their dogs, with plenty of local beaches and parks for your pooches to explore the breath-taking resort town.

Apartments @ 52, Bridlington

These luxury self-catering apartments are in the heart of Bridlington, where you can enjoy uninterrupted sea views, as they overlook the popular South Bay beach.

It’s perfect for families and couples alike, as they provide large open living areas, private balconies and a choice of two or three bedroom apartments.

The Whitehouse Inn, Whitby

A friendly and relaxing family-run property, The Whitehouse Inn is located in the historic town of Whitby.

It overlooks the Whitby Golf Club, which makes it the perfect place for sport fans and guests will be spoiled with amazing views of the North Sea and the beautiful Yorkshire coastline, as well as being on the edge of the North York Moors National Park.

During your staycation visit, you can enjoy the finest local produce at The Whitehouse Bar and Restaurant.

Raven Hall Country House Hotel, Ravenscar

You can experience breath-taking views of the beach at Ravenscar at this hotel, situated 6,000ft above sea level and overlooks Robin Hood’s Bay.

At this accommodation, there is something for everyone with a selection of double, twin and single rooms, as well as eight stunning Finnish lodges to choose from.

There is lots to discover from the doorstep, as the country hotel is ideally placed along the cinder trail from Scarborough to Whitby.

Enjoy a delicious meal at the Raven Hall restaurant, which offers informal and formal dining options for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Morningside Hotel, Whitby

The newly renovated modern hotel is location on Whitby’s West Cliff, with miles of golden sands directly below.

