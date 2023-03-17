Who says only superheroes wear capes?

Meet Tanisha Bramwell - a young woman who selflessly runs a community food bank - and even tops up struggling locals' gas and electricity from her own pocket. Tanisha, 28, delivers free food to the homes of 400 vulnerable people struggling with the cost of living and often helps them with their energy bills.

She has run Bramwell’s C.I.C Food Bank - which supplies meals for up to 400 people per week - since 2020. The food bank spends £500-a-week on food that is then packaged up and delivered to vulnerable people in North Kirklees, Huddersfield, Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield.

Tanisha, from Dewsbury, said: "I wanted change locally and rather than sitting around and hoping someone would help, I decided to do it myself. The other thing that inspired me is the children in my life. My nieces and nephews are growing up in the same communities I did. I wanted to make their little worlds a little better than ours was."

Founder of Bramwell’s C.I.C, Tanisha Bramwell.

The food bank, which is run from a 'gifted' town centre unit, relies on funding streams, and donations, from people moved by Tanisha's social channels. But things have got tougher since the Covid-19 pandemic, which means Tanisha herself - as well as her volunteers - have used their own money to keep it going on top of regular donations. The cost of keeping the service going through the cost of living crisis means the organisation is looking for a long-term sponsor.

Tanisha says the cost of living crisis "doesn't need to be here" and it's the fault of the Government, which has "refused to instate adequate support packages."

She added: "We are saving lives. Our government are destroying them."

Footage shows Tanisha on her daily rounds, where she is seen doing a big shop and going to people's homes with tailor-made deliveries. Tanisha is also seen going above and beyond for those who are unable to pay their energy bills. She often pays to top up gas and electricity meters for those who simply can not afford them, and says that she spends an estimated £400-a-week doing this.

One further clip shows the appreciation of those who have witnessed her work, with one person ringing her up to thank her for the work she does. Tanisha's hope for the future is that she can end her food bank, but with the cost of living crisis, it feels far from it.