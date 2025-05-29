A construction company and its director have been fined after a worker fell through the roof of a sheep barn and suffered life-changing injuries.

Jack Croft, 30, was working for Norman Iveson Steel Products, as part of a project to extend the barn in Leyburn, North Yorkshire.

Roof sheets needed to be installed, bridging the gap between the old roof and new. Mr Croft, from Bedale, was carrying out the work on October 11 2022 when he stepped onto a fragile roof light which broke under his weight. He fell from a height of around six metres.

He suffered significant life-changing injuries, including five cranial fractures, 10 fractured ribs, a cranial bleed, hearing loss and fractures to his spine, eye socket, cheek, wrist and shoulder. He also suffered a collapsed lung and a pulmonary embolism.

Jack Croft, 30, suffered life changing injuries after the incident in Leyburn, North Yorkshire.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the company had failed to implement basic working-at-height control measures, such as safety netting, to prevent falls from height in this area.

The netting that was in place did not cover full work areas and was installed by persons without the sufficient skills to rig it. HSE also found a failure to plan, manage and monitor the construction phase, to ensure it was carried out in a safe manner.

Norman Iveson Steel Products Limited, of Hill Crest, North Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act. The company was fined £100,000 and ordered to pay costs of £6,101 at York Magistrates Court.

Phillip Iveson, a director of the company, pleaded guilty to a breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act and was fined £1,822 and told to pay costs of £2,358.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Gavin Carruthers, said: “A young man narrowly escaped death but received life-changing injuries. Falls from height continue to be the leading cause of workplace death in Britain and this incident was fully avoidable if steps were taken to address the risks.”