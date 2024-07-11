Yorkshire couple set sights on dream holidays to Disneyland Florida and Bali after National Lottery win
Oliver Price and Chloe White, from Huddersfield, have set their sights on dream holidays to Florida and Bali, and are looking to add other destinations to their list following an online National Lottery win of £77,616.40 on EuroMillions.
Oliver said: “I have always wanted to go to America and have actually had trips booked several times before but, each time, they have been cancelled for various reasons.
“Both Chloe and I have Disney World Florida at the top of our wish list so that will be the first to be ticked off. We’d also really love to go to Bali and explore different parts of the world together, something we never thought we would be able to do just yet.”
The pair, who both work in a casino, are also looking forward to buying a bigger home and are weighing up where they would like to move to.
Oliver said, “We’re considering our options to move house – we certainly want to upsize, so we’re just taking a little bit of time to think about exactly what we want and where we want it to be.
“While we had intended to move at some point in the future, this win means that we’ll be able to find our dream home much sooner than expected.”
Oliver said the win doesn’t quite seem real yet and is very much still sinking in.
“I remember checking my emails and seeing a message from The National Lottery to say I was a winner but, to be honest, I thought it would be about a fiver. I had to wait until the morning to find out exactly how much we had won and when the amount came up in front of me, I couldn’t believe it. We feel very, very lucky.”
Oliver plays EuroMillions online, always choosing a Lucky Dip. The couple matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on 14 June. The winning numbers were 2, 13, 16, 24, 32 and the Lucky Stars numbers were 1 and 7.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.