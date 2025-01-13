Yorkshire dad disabled after legs crushed by 800kg steel pallet wins £1.9 million payout

A dad-of-two won a £1.9m payout after he was left permanently disabled when an 800kg steel pallet crushed his leg and left it as 'flat as a phone'.

Wayne Hatton, 50, who worked for Amber Precast Ltd, had to have his right leg amputated and two toes removed from his left foot after the load fell on him during a night shift in January 2021.

The dad-of-two, who lives in Dunswell, East Yorks., had only been working at the major manufacturer of nuclear waste containers for five weeks when his leg was severed.

The company was fined £60,000 and ordered to pay more than £5,000 in costs after pleading guilty to breaching health and safety laws at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on January 9, 2025.

However, the dad-of-two, who was left bed bound for nine months, had already received more than £1.9 million in compensation as part of civil action.

Wayne said: "My training was basically to just watch what the lads do. I unbolted this frame exactly as they did and this one wasn't supposed to fall out, but it actually fell out.

"One of the lads dived out of the way, as I turned around it came down and fell on my legs, I'd unbolted the frame but I'd done exactly what I'd got shown to do.

"That got mentioned in court and the judge agreed, it fell down on me and I had a big drill on the left side of my leg, and that stopped it from taking my left leg off, but my right leg was severed."

Wayne's lower right leg had to be amputated as a result of the incident, and three toes had to be amputated from his left foot.

Wayne, who praised his 'brilliant NHS doctors and nurses', continued: "When I was laid under the frame I was saying 'I'm gonna die, I'm gonna die', and my colleague Alan Eggenton basically saved my life.

"He took his top off in the freezing cold and tried to stop the blood and spoke to the paramedics.

"When I was in the ambulance, I could hear paramedics saying there's severe trauma to my right leg, and I kept saying 'no, it's my left, it's my left', because I didn't know my right one were severed.

"I couldn't feel it, it was as flat as a phone, the surgeon said."

Unable to walk for nine months, the incident left the dad of two reliant on his then-17 year old son to care for him.

Wayne was left sleeping in his living room until he got a private bungalow, paid for with his £1.9 million payout.

Wayne added: "I lived in the house with my son and I had to move downstairs because I couldn't walk up, so I lived in the living room for nine months until I got a private bungalow.

"It were hard on me and my son.

"My son was 17 at the time and looking after me, trying to have a social life, cooking and cleaning. I did have carers but they weren't much good.

"Looking after me at 17 years old, trying to get through college and have a social life, and looking after me as well, it did take a strain on our relationship, but we got through it and we're alright now.

"I've had great support from my family and friends, it's been amazing. My friends came around every day and took my dog for a walk, it was amazing."

Because of Covid restrictions, Wayne was unable to receive visitors in hospital, and had to speak to family over video calls. He lost his father three months later and was unable to say goodbye.

Wayne said: "I blame them for that more than losing the leg, I blame them for the lack of training and everything, but I blame them more because I didn't get to say goodbye to my dad.

"It's more emotional than physical.

"People see me laughing and joking, but they don't see me on a day-to-day basis, when you're home alone, struggling in and out of bed and showering, every day is a chore.

"Even now, I've got a blister on the end of my leg now because I'm trying to get the right fittings on my socks. Four years later and I'm still trying to get to grips with it."