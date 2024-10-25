Yorkshire dad's epic charity challenge as climbing a mountain sounded 'too much like fun'

Imagine signing up to a works charity challenge, and then making it harder for yourself by doing it twice.... or seven times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father Jonny Heath volunteered to climb North Africa's highest peak to raise money for Crisis with a team from Lloyds Banking Group.

Then, to make it all the more harder, he set about a series of monthly challenges - virtually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since March, he has 'walked' the Pennine Way, 'climbed' Everest, and 'rowed' the English Channel, as just some of the tests he has endured.

Jonny Heath from Farsley, Leeds has tackled a virtual monthly challenge during 2024 including climbing Everest , rowing the English Channel, cycling from Lands End to John O'Groats, walking the Pennine Way, and taken an Ironman challenge as well as hiking the Yorkshire Three Peaks all to raise money for the homeless charity Crisis. He travelled to Morocco to climb a mountain to finish his monumental test of endurance. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

As he physically reached the summit of Morocco's Mount Toubkal, raising £6,500 for charity, he said it was worth all the pain.

"I'm not an athlete, I'm quite removed from being an athlete," said the 54-year-old from Farsley in Leeds. "But I wanted to go outside my comfort zone. Climbing a mountain in Morocco, it feels like a nice thing to do - not a hardship. I wanted it to be hard - so that I'm really earning people's support."

Each year, the Lloyds Banking Group signs up to a signature challenge to raise funds for its chosen charity, Crisis, dedicated to ending homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Heath, who works in the IT team, put his name down for this year's attempt - a mountain trek in Morocco to climb 4,165m.

Collect image of Jonny Heath from Farsley, Leeds has tackled a virtual monthly challenge during 2024 including climbing Everest , rowing the English Channel, cycling from Lands End to John O'Groats, walking the Pennine Way, and taken an Ironman challenge as well as hiking the Yorkshire Three Peaks all to raise money for the homeless charity Crisis.

"It was about raising money but also getting fit enough to do it," said Mr Heath. "I decided that as well as a few activities to raise money, I'd do a series of physical challenges."

In March, he walked the equivalent of the Pennine Way, forcing himself to fit in three hours a day. In April, he rowed the length of the English Channel - from his living room and with an audience as wife Lisa invited friends over to watch. In May, it was a virtual bike ride from Lands End to John 'o Groats. In June, an Iron Man with swimming at Pudsey Pool.

And in July, he climbed Mount Everest - in instalments - climbing 45,000 stairs. The final challenge, in August, saw him tackle the Yorkshire Three Peaks with friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each one was hard in different ways. The greatest commitment was time, said Mr Heath, with hours a day spent rowing or walking endlessly.

Collect image of Jonny Heath from Farsley, Leeds taking on Mount Toubkal in Morroco as his final challenge of the year pictured with colleagues and guides. He has tackled a virtual monthly challenge during 2024 including climbing Everest , rowing the English Channel, cycling from Lands End to John O'Groats, walking the Pennine Way, and taken an Ironman challenge as well as hiking the Yorkshire Three Peaks all to raise money for the homeless charity Crisis.

"Physically they were difficult too," he said. "It's every day, even when you don't feel like it. Knowing you're doing it for a great cause drives you on."

To reach the summit in Morocco was the "pinnacle" of achievements, he said, knowing in a way he had earned that satisfaction twice.

He raised £6,500 with the tireless backing and support of family and friends and local businesses such as Castleford's Custompac, while the wider Lloyds team has together raised over £500,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Raising all that money - it feels great,” he said. “I know every penny will make a real difference to people's lives."