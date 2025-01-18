A new red squirrel colony has been found in the Yorkshire Dales –with the help of a bit of detective work.

Thermal imaging cameras, which pick up body heat, were used to detect four individuals from the endangered native breed in an 18-hectare conifer plantation in the western Yorkshire Dales.

Only about 40,000 red squirrels are left in England, largely because they are being pushed out by the American greys, which number several million.

The reds hadn’t been seen in the plantation before and its owners now plan to manage the landscape with the population in mind.

UK Squirrel Accord’s project officer, Julie Bailey, who made the discovery, put up two cameras in the area afterwards and was able to confirm there was a colony.

There are other colonies within a few miles and she’s optimistic for the future of the reds in the area.

The red squirrel is now only found on the Isle of Wight and in parts of Northern England.

It appears that grey squirrels generally out-compete and spread disease to red squirrels.

Culling greys is legal. Red squirrels are a protected species, and it is an offense to intentionally or recklessly kill, injure, or disturb them.

Ms Bailey said: “One local volunteer who lives close to the plantation has, for some time, been managing non-native grey squirrels and his work has enabled these reds to move into the plantation.”

Rebecca Isted, Forestry Commission Squirrel Policy Advisor, said: “Our native red squirrels are an important part of our natural heritage and the discovery of a new population in North Yorkshire is a positive step in our shared aim to protect, identify and strengthen populations across England.”

The UK Squirrel Accord is a partnership of 45 conservation and forestry organisations working across the UK to protect red squirrels and tree health.

Julie has established a new volunteer group, The Yorkshire Dales Red Squirrel Alliance, as part of a pilot project to protect red squirrels and tree health funded by the Forestry Commission.