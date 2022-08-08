With the weather picking up, dog owners will be going on more frequent walks with their pets.

While it’s important to find parks and vast spaces that allow your dog to run around and get some exercise, it’s also important to find the right places that offer spectacular views for the owners too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ve found the best places in the Yorkshire Dales to take your dog for a walk according to TripAdvisor.

A Fly fisherman tries his hand for brown trout and grayling on the River Wharfe at Bolton Abbey. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Ingleton Waterfalls Trail

The spacious seasonal landscapes and the trail path leading to the tranquil waterfall in Ingleton are perfect walking spots for you and your dog to enjoy.

During the summer months of June, July and August, the waterfall trail opens from 9am to 7pm.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,848 reviews.

Bolton Abbey

From the Priory Church grounds that dates back to 1154 to Strid Wood, one of the largest remnants of sessile oak trees in the Yorkshire Dales and riverside paths, there are plenty of places to take your dog for a walk in Bolton Abbey.

However, dogs are not permitted on Barden Moor and Barden Fell.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,932 reviews.

Malham Cove

With the huge curved cliff formation of limestone rock and the stunning greenery to admire, Malham Cove is a very popular spot for dog walkers.

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,563 reviews.

Ingleborough Cave

The cave was first discovered in 1837 by tenacious Victorian explorers who drained away a lake and trekked through Ingleborough mountain. This place is perfect for budding historians who also happen to have a dog.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisors with 479 reviews.

Malham Tarn

This nature reserve is home to a field of flora and fauna as well as incredible moorland uplands, with lower-rich hay meadows and varied wildlife.

The dramatic, open area of limestone pavement and grassland. The tarn itself is so serene and the stunning expanse of open water is part of the Malham Tarn National Nature Reserve.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 296 reviews.

Grass Wood Nature Reserve

Dogs must be on a lead when out in this woodland. Grass Wood is one of the biggest areas of broadleaved woodland in the Yorkshire Dales. It has a variety of wildlife which takes over an area of carboniferous limestone north of Wharfedale.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 30 reviews.

Janet’s Foss

Admire the beautiful Foss while your dog paddles in the water. The footpath follows Malham Beck where you can smell the wild garlic during the summer or even come across a money tree.