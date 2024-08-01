York Guard and Waits lead the Yorkshire Day procession featuring all Yorkshire's mayors, in their robes and chains of office, together with their attendants, other civic leaders, VIPs and members of the Yorkshire Society from the York Guildhall to York Minster. Photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.York Guard and Waits lead the Yorkshire Day procession featuring all Yorkshire's mayors, in their robes and chains of office, together with their attendants, other civic leaders, VIPs and members of the Yorkshire Society from the York Guildhall to York Minster. Photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.
York Guard and Waits lead the Yorkshire Day procession featuring all Yorkshire's mayors, in their robes and chains of office, together with their attendants, other civic leaders, VIPs and members of the Yorkshire Society from the York Guildhall to York Minster. Photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.

Yorkshire Day 2024: The best photographs from across Yorkshire

By rebecca marano
Published 1st Aug 2024, 16:50 BST
Happy Yorkshire Day all! People have been marking Yorkshire Day 2024 across the region.

Our photographers have been out and about capturing the best from the day.

A memer of the Yorkshire Society proudly wears a whitre rose for the Yorkshire Day procession.

A memer of the Yorkshire Society proudly wears a whitre rose for the Yorkshire Day procession. Photo: Tony Johnson

The York Philharmonice Male Voice Choir perform at the service.

The York Philharmonice Male Voice Choir perform at the service. Photo: Tony Johnson

York Guard and Waits lead the Yorkshire Day procession in York.

York Guard and Waits lead the Yorkshire Day procession in York. Photo: Tony Johnson

York Guard and Waits lead the Yorkshire Day procession.

York Guard and Waits lead the Yorkshire Day procession. Photo: Tony Johnson

