A mother has been left "heartbroken" after her home was gutted in a devastating blaze - started by her teenage daughter's tea light.

Tara White, 38, returned from the shops to find her three-bed property in Barnsley on fire earlier this month.

Daughter Taylor Farrah, 13, had lit a candle in her room and gone down to the kitchen - leaving the flame unattended.

A blanket then caught alight and the fire spread throughout the top floor of the house - wreaking havoc.

Tara and her daughter Taylor.

Cleaner Tara, a mother-of-three, is now living in a hotel while she and her children wait for temporary accommodation.

A fundraiser has also been launched to help the family rebuild their lives.

Although glad nobody was hurt, Tara fears she may have lost decades worth of memories - including her daughters' first teeth and locks of their hair - to fire and smoke damage.

She said: "I am heartbroken for the memories we won't be able to get back. It has been one of the most traumatic experiences of my life. It is really hard to be strong but know that I must be for my daughters."

Damage to Tara White's home caused by a fire

Tara was driving home from food shopping at around 7.30pm on June 3 when she received a call to say her home was on fire.

She raced back and found the top floor ablaze, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was quickly called.

Neighbours were evacuated due to fears that the fire was going to spread next door after Tara saw smoke appearing from the attic, but the fire brigade were able to put out the fire in time.

However, there is significant damage.

Tara said: "Inside the front bedroom all the ceiling is being pulled out. You can't really see anything at all in the front bedroom it's that bad. The back bedroom is all black and full of smoke the window is broken, and all the bathroom is melted. All down my staircase is all smoke damage."

The local community rallied together to provide clothes and shoes for the mother and daughter who were in pyjamas and a dressing gown on Friday. A GoFundMe has also been launched, with a target of £1,600.

Tara said: "The donations would help with furniture and things like that so we could get our life back on track. My daughter needs a bed."