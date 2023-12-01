Yorkshire farm to open children's play centre with 'mini high street' including pretend shops and restaurants

North Yorkshire Council has recommended councillors approve an application for a children’s role play and gymnastics centre on a farm in Crosshills.

The role play centre would be run by the company My Mini Highstreet and would recreate Crosshills’ high street in smaller form so children can act out jobs in restaurants, hairdressers, vets, travel agents and other businesses.

The gymnastics centre would be a seperate business run by Ambition Gymnastics, which offers popular gymnastics programmes in Barnoldswick to children and adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report published ahead of the council’s Skipton & Ripon planning committee said the scheme on Station Road should go ahead as it would allow the family which runs the farm to diversify their business whilst providing new jobs for the local community.

A CGI image of the proposed building on an existing family farm

The plans have received 32 comments of support and 18 objections. The report says the positive comments suggest the facility would be widely used by locals as well as those visiting from outside of Craven.

Glusburn & Crosshills Parish Council said the facility “could be of value” to the local area but that the building should not be allowed due to concerns over traffic and the land being further developed in the future.

All activities at the site will be linked to the early years and key stage 1 curriculums and there will also be baby and toddler groups offered as well as a cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six jobs would be created and it proposes to open from 9.15am until 3pm, seven-days-a-week.

Eureka in Halifax has offered role play for many years and studies have found centres can improve children’s language skills and encourage them to explore, experiment and follow their interests.

North Yorkshire Council’s sports development officer supported the proposal and said there are no suitable dedicated gymnastics facilities within the wider Craven area of the county.