Yorkshire farmer fined for failing to treat cow with horn growing into eye

A farmer who failed to treat a cow with a horn growing into its eye has been ordered to pay more than £1,000.

David Southwell, 65, of West Lane, Burton Fleming was sentenced at Beverley Magistrates Court in relation to three animal welfare offences.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to causing unnecessary suffering to a cow by failing to treat a horn which had grown into its eye, failing to care for the cow without delay, and keeping cattle in accommodation which was likely to cause injury.

The court heard that last November an animal health officer from East Riding Council visited his farm after a member of the public raised concerns about a cow in his field with a horn which was growing into its eye.

Southwell said he had initially been unable to catch the cow when it had been in a different field.

He said he had been aware of the animal’s condition for about three weeks and had intended to trim the horn.

Southwell was told he needed to get a vet urgently, treat the cow, or have it culled. Southwell elected to have the cow euthanised.

The officer also found the other cattle were housed in a poorly constructed open-sided barn. The barn had gaps in the fencing that had been tied together with baler band and the cattle had access to hazardous items including old troughs with sharp edges and broken gates and fencing which posed a risk of injury to the animals.