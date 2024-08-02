Yorkshire father-of-three crushed to death by 'flip-flop' waste sorting machine

A Yorkshire father-of-three was crushed to death by a waste sorting machine in a horrific incident which saw two companies fined.

Russell Hartley died after being crushed by a machine known as a ‘flip-flop’ which sorts waste.

Mr Hartley, who was a self-employed engineer from Sheffield, had been hired by Premier Engineering Projects Ltd to replace machiners at a recycling facility on Twelvetrees Crescent in Bow, London.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the incident was “entirely avoidable” and Mr Hartley would still be alive if the work had been planned, managed and monitored properly.

A statement from HSE said: “The 48-year-old led a group of four engineers tasked with replacing a Trisomat screen, known colloquially as a ‘flip-flop’, on February 24, 2020, when the incident happened.

“The flip-flop, a machine that sorts different sizes of waste, was fixed within a metal structure at height in a bay at the site. The crane, supplied by M&M Mobile Crane Hire Ltd, was first used to lower the flip-flop from its position at the site.

“Mr Hartley, who also had three grandchildren, then took over using a telehandler. With the flip-flop resting on the telehandler’s forks, the machine began to go further down the bay.

“The flip-flop became jammed in the bay when Mr Hartley attempted to reverse the telehandler. The crane was then used again to lift the flip-flop off the telehandler, which unknown to the workers, had its forks slightly raised above ground level.

The 'flip flop' machine

“As the crane moved towards the telehandler, the flip-flop toppled forwards off the forks and crushed Mr Hartley. Another worker, who was standing on the flip-flop at the time, was thrown off the machine but escaped serious injury.”

The HSE investigation found the two contractors, Premier Engineering Projects Ltd and M&M Mobile Crane Hire Ltd, failed to ensure the safety of those involved in carrying out the replacement of the Trisomat screen.

Mr Hartley’s wife, Debbie, said in her victim personal statement: “Russell was everything to us. He was funny and one of the nicest guys you could ever meet. Nothing was ever too much. If it needed doing, he got it done. He was a fantastic father and husband. He worshipped his grandkids and all his family.

“I feel like sometimes I am just waiting for him to come home. I can’t accept that he has gone as I couldn’t say goodbye. Nothing prepared me for that moment. I thought he would be here and live on forever.

“All he ever wanted was to keep his family happy and looked after and I will try to keep that dream alive.”

Premier Engineering Projects Ltd, of Industry Road, Carlton, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The company was fined £28,000 and ordered to pay £9,277.48 in costs at the Old Bailey on Thursday (Aug 1).

M&M Mobile Crane Hire Ltd, of David Road, Colnbrook, Slough, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The company was fined £48,000 and ordered to pay £9,500 in costs at the Old Bailey on 1 August 2024.

