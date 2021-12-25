The firefighters set out to remind Yorkshire that "Love is, actually, all around" [Image: South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue]

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue tweeted the heart-warming video on Christmas Eve (December 24) in a bid to spread festive cheer after another difficult year for Yorkshire.

“Have YOU heard that four letter word? The world is full of anger right now, we know that. But we also know that love, actually, is all around. We see it. Everywhere we go, in everything we do. Here's a Christmas message from us, to you…” they wrote, alongside the video.

In the emotional video, we see a montage of firefighters bravely going about their day, while a Yorkshire voiceover provides a tweaked version of the voiceover at the beginning of Love Actually, spoken by Hugh Grant’s character David.

Reminding the people of Yorkshire that “love, actually, is all around,” one part of the moving film is set to the following words.

“When we attend emergency incidents of course we see people’s fear, sometimes panic, even anger too. But we also see outpourings of love.”