Yorkshire firefighters to scale equivalent height of Mount Everest twice in 14-hour ladder challenge

The 15 trainees will be climbing and descending a total of 17,696 metres on ladders

Fifteen trainees will climb and descend a total of 17,696 metres on ladders from dawn till dusk at the force’s Training Centre in Easingwold on Sunday June 27.

By comparison, Mount Everest - Earth’s highest mountain - stands at 8,849 metres tall.

The trainees are tackling the daunting feat in order to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

Crew Manager Darren Smith said The Fire Fighters Charity saved his career after he sustained a spinal injury during physical training in November 2015.

“Three vertebrae in my neck had disintegrated and I required surgery to fuse them and fit a titanium cage, “ he explained.

Darren spent three months in hospital, and was concerned about his return to work, but a subsequent stay at Penrith-based Jubilee House - a Fire Fighters Charity rehabilitation centre - put him on the road to physical and mental recovery.

“The centre contains gyms, hydrotherapy pools and quality experts on site that understand a wide range of injuries and are incredibly experienced in finding your route back to recovery,” he said.

“My first visit of two weeks was an intense experience but made easier by the amazing staff with shared experiences.”

The Fire Fighters Charity works to support those in the profession who are injured while protecting the public, but its traditional fundraising efforts were severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Over £9 million a year is needed to keep the Charity running, and it is reliant on donations from the public.