Yorkshire football fan goes viral across world after girlfriend prank with "weekend away" at Plymouth match

Joe Taylor, 25, told his girlfriend Georgia Grayson, 21, he had been "thinking we should do a weekend together, me and you".

Joe asked Georgia if she could book the weekend of September 10 off as she "deserved" some time away.

"I've booked us a hotel for the weekend, it's down south by the coast, you will proper enjoy it", Joe said about the trip - before revealing it was actually to coincide with Sheffield Wednesday's 3pm match against Plymouth Argyle on the day.

His hilarious prank has now been shared tens of thousands of times across social media.

Joe told the Yorkshire Post he was now in "the doghouse" after the prank.

However Joe said the pair, from Chapeltown, Sheffield, are still planning to go to Plymouth - despite her threatening to "dump" him for his behaviour.

"Her reaction was pretty much as showed on the messages, she said she was going to dump me", Joe joked.

"I am in the absolute doghouse."

At the time of writing, the tweet had been shared more than 20,000 times on the social media platform – with comments from fans across the world.

Joe is completing a series of charity events in memory of his father who died in 2021.

He has raised nearly £9,000 for Bluebell Wood, British Heart Foundation and other charities.