A footpath which runs through Yorkshire woodland and over a train line is set to be closed for at least the next six months due to safety concerns.

Leeds City Council has issued an order for footpath No7 in Micklefield, which temporarily closes the footpath for six months.

The closure runs between its junction with footpath No. 13 and footpath No. 6 in the Kippax and Methley ward.

The closure comes after concerns were raised about the safety of the public where the path meets the railway.

The order came into force on September 11 and will remain in place for up to six months.

Pedestrians are being directed to use alternative routes.

Diversions will be signposted along Great North Road, Footpaths Micklefield 16, 3, 12, and 6, or via Footpath No. 13 and connecting North Yorkshire paths FP 35.39/3/1 and FP 35.59/2/1, before linking back to Footpath No. 6.

Network Rail has confirmed that it anticipates the affected section of footpath No. 7 will be permanently diverted by the end of the year.