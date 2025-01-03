Yorkshire forced rhubarb harvested by candlelight comes in early due to warm December

Forced Yorkshire rhubarb grower Robert Tomlinson packs his crop grown in the sheds on his farm in Pudsey in Leeds. The crop is a week earlier than recent years due to the warmer weather at the start of this winter. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 27th December 2024.

The nine square miles of Yorkshire famed for its forced rhubarb is rightly celebrated across the world.

And one of the leading farmers producing the fruit has shared his hopes for this year’s crop - which came in early due to unseasonbly warm weather in early December.

Robert Tomlinson is the fourth generation of his family to farm rhubarb in Pudsey, which once harvested is sent across the world.

Mr Tomlinson, who farms with his wife Paula, said: “We fetched the roots in on November 30.

“It took us four or five days, after a cold spell. Because it had been so mild in December, it grew quickly.”

Once rhubarb roots are potted in the shed, the plant grows in complete darkness - and is harvested by candlelight.

Mr Tomlinson explained: “The roots are grown outside in the field for two years, we dig them up in November and December. The rhubarb grows using energy for over two years in pitch black and is then harvested by candelight to prevent photosynthesis. It gives you a sweeter stick.

“So far so good this year, we’ve only been picking for a few days, it’s looking quite good, I can’t complain.”

Once fully harvested, the rhubarb from Tomlinson’s makes it way across the world where it graces the tables of top-rated restaurants.

Mr Tomlinson said: “We’re harvesting now for four months. The rhubarb will be going to New York, Copenhagen, Paris and Michelin starred restaurants over the country.

"I still can’t believe it’s got such a hype, it goes all over the world. It’s unbelievable. It’s been a lot of dedication from myself and my wife.