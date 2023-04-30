A brave little girl from Yorkshire who was beaten up by older children while filming a dance video with her friend has gone viral – after the Rugby League community rallied in support of her.

Emily plays for Drighlinton under 9’s team.

Last week, Emily was recording a dance with her friend when she was attacked by two older children, her mum Sarah Wright told the Yorkshire Post.

She was kicked, choked and slapped with her hair pulled out, Sarah said.

After the incident, Emily’s rugby team found out and had a whip round for her to “let her know they’ve got her back”.

"When the opposition team found out what happened, they also got her a bag of goodies”, Sarah said.

The kind gesture was posted on a Rugby League Facebook page and has been shared thousands of times after the support of the community.

Emily had a great game on her return, with her team praising her performance and saying “keep smashing your game”.

The post reads: “This last week she was involved in an incident that left her hurt by teenagers.

"Emily joined us today with her team mates at @west Craven Warriors and played her heart out.

"After the game both teams presented Emily with a little bag of treats to help her see that at rugby we look after our players and support them no matter what they go through.