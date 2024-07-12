A gran danced into the night at her granddaughter's wedding - after doctors predicted she wouldn't live to see it.

Doreen Cooke, 93, has been dealing with a heart condition called aortic stenosis for several years. Aortic stenosis occurs when the aortic valve narrows and blood cannot flow normally.

Doreen was told late last year that no treatment or operation would help and her family were advised to prepare for the worst. But the 93-year-old defied all the odds and made it to the wedding in Marbella, Spain.

Her granddaughter Rhea Cross, 27, even described her as "the life and soul of the party."

Rhea, a beauty therapist from Hull, said: "It was so wonderful having her there for the entire trip. Especially knowing the doctors didn't think she'd make it.

"It feels so special for her to have seen it. She was living her best life all night and really became the life and soul of the party."

Doreen travelled to Marbella on Thursday, June 25 and stayed for the week-long celebrations.

Rhea said: "The wedding itself was on June 28 but we were in Marbella from June 25 to July 3. We took every day as an opportunity to have fun."

Despite Doreen's inability to walk far distances, she was dancing the night away.

Amazing video shows Doreen dancing through a crowd of family and friends and singing into the karaoke microphone.

One picture even shows Doreen the next day snoozing by the beach after one too many drinks.

Upon her return to the UK, Doreen required two blood transfusions but is now resting at home in Hull.

She said: "It was fantastic. I loved it. My favourite part was watching my granddaughter get married after being worried I wasn't going to make it.