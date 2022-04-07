Daniel Clark-Bland, 36, will complete the Snowdon by Night Challenge and a Machu Picchu trek in a fundraising effort for Sue Ryder.

Mr Clark-Bland has been raising money for the charity for two years since his close friend Gemma, 39, passed away in 2020 in the hospice following a battle with cancer.

Mr Clark-Bland, a project manager based in Leeds, said: “Sue Ryder cared for Gem for months, keeping her as comfortable and as pain-free as possible. We are forever indebted

to them for the love, care, and compassion they showed her and her loved ones.”

The first mountaineering challenge, Snowdon by Night, will take place on 7 and 8 March and will see participants climbing the highest mountain in England and Wales at 1085 metres.

The 36-year-old said: “I am looking forward to doing it at night and sitting to watch the sun rise. I am sure there will be a fantastic atmosphere with other participants too as we are all doing something a bit different to raise money and awareness for Sue Ryder.”

For the second challenge, Mr Clark-Bland will travel over 6,000 miles on 15 October to Machu Picchu to complete a self-funded trek before returning home nine days later.

He said about the trip: “It is going to be an incredible experience and I feel really privileged to be able to go.”

Other fundraising efforts by Mr Clark-Bland were last year’s Three Peaks Challenge, quizzes, coffee mornings and gin tasting events to raise money for the charity.

Kirsty Christmas, Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said: “We are amazed at how dedicated Daniel is, he continually shows his appreciation for the

hospice, and it is very touching. The money he has raised, and continues to raise, will make an enormous difference to helping us sustain our end-of-life care services, so we appreciate

every last penny.”